CORUNNA — Christian musicians Mike Reath and Lynn Webster will share a potpourri of gospel classics and original songs at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St.
Pastor Doug Corwin invites area gospel music lovers to the special music presentation.
Reath served for several years as minister of music at the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, while Webster played piano there. Their music ministries took them in different directions for a few years, but they were reunited through the Owosso-Area Community Choir.
Reath has been one of the featured soloists in the choral group, which Webster directs. They have shared a number of concerts together in the past two years.
Reath and Webster have just released a CD, “Praise 2 Him.”
“The CD project and our new performing name are the same because we want our music ministry to reflect our Christian faith,” Reath said.
“We have shared our love for gospel music since 1994, and this project reflects songs we have performed, as well as songs we feel will appeal to those who listen to it,” Webster added.
Reath is featured as the CD’s vocalist, while Webster accompanies him.
“This CD is a vignette of the songs they have shared, with favorite hymns, newer songs, and some originals included. Two of the songs use accompaniment tracks, while on the rest Lynn plays the keyboard part., then over-dubbed strings and bass. This CD has a variety of styles and tempos. There’s something for everyone’s listening pleasure. ‘Praise 2 Him’ can take these songs to area churches with a new recording now,” Reath said.
The project includes 12 songs recorded by Mark Forester in Burton at Moonlight Studio.
The CD will be available for $10 from either Reath or Webster whenever they are performing.
For additional information, individuals may call the church office (989) 743-5727 or Webster at (989) 723-1288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.