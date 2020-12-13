LAINGSBURG — They’re showing up to bring a smile and make a day “Jurassic style.”
No, really.
From delivering care packages to participating in the city’s annual Winterfest Parade, the Laingsburg Dinos — a group of local residents dressed in dinosaur costumes — are doing their best to raise spirits during a pandemic-altered year.
If the group’s reception at the Dec. 5 parade is any indication, the Dinos are surely making their mark.
“It’s just been a lot of fun and the community’s response has really kept it going too, even more so after that parade,” Rebecca Noffke, a member of the Dinos with her daughters Cosette and Jasmine, said. “When we were in the back of that truck, we could nonstop hear kids — and adults — screaming, ‘The Dinos!’ That was just the best thing ever, that made everything worthwhile.”
While living under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” order in April, Laingsburg Farmers Market Manager — and newly elected city council member — Dena Judd decided to make her dog-walking routine a bit more interesting. Pulling out a Tyrannosaurus-rex costume she received as a birthday present a few years earlier, Judd took to the downtown streets.
“I was bored and I was like, ‘I can go out and cover my face but make people smile,’ so I just starting going out, wandering around town,” Judd said.
Around the same time, Noffke was looking for ways to keep her children occupied during the stay-home order, turning to the internet for ideas. It was there she stumbled across a viral video of someone walking down the street in a dinosaur costume.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so awesome,’ and then I wanted to be a dino,” Noffke said. “I had to talk (my kids) into it, (we ordered costumes), and then they started playing. We went out, just walked around town to check them out.”
Noffke posted video of the family’s Jurassic adventure to Facebook on the Laingsburg Community Page. It wasn’t long before she began receiving messages that there was another dinosaur in town.
“Somebody responded to my (video) that said, ‘I think I have another dino for you,’ so then Dena and I connected through (Facebook) Messenger,” Noffke said. “The (Laingsburg High School) seniors were doing a parade because they couldn’t have a graduation ceremony, so I told her that we were going to be there.”
Dressed in full dino attire, the Noffkes met Judd at the parade May 31. Everyone clicked, Rebecca Noffke said, and from that point forward, if the Noffkes were dressing up in dino gear, they were sure to ask Judd and her son Michael Follen if they wanted to tag along.
At the same time the Dinos were forming, area residents began surprising one another with gifts left on each other’s doorsteps. The Laingsburg Area “Surprise-and-Dash” movement, organized by a Facebook page of the same name, inspired Noffke and Judd to take things a step further.
“We thought, ‘That’d be fun, let’s go door dash some kids,’” Noffke said, “so we would take some presents (to kids), especially if we saw one had a birthday or if there’s a bunch of kids in one house. … I was posting everything on the community page just for fun; next thing you know we were getting requests, private messages and we were invited to be in the parade, so it got big.”
The group of five — often Cosette and Jasmine Noffke as Velociraptors, Rebecca Noffke as a Triceratops, Judd as a T. rex and Follen as a Pterodactyl — made numerous stops around the community, and continue to do so, surprising children with coloring books, Play-Doh, stuffed animals and other items in an effort to bring a smile.
One stop that's stuck with Judd and Noffke involved visiting a family who’s dog had recently died.
“The kids were ecstatic and it even made the parents’ day; everyone was super excited that day,” Judd said.
“All five of us were there that day and it was just so sweet,” Noffke added. “The reason that we were there (was) just awful, but to be able to make them smile a little bit … They were so happy.”
These days, the Dinos make sure to post on the community page when and where they will be roaming around town.
Madison Smith, Judd’s niece who occasionally fills in as the T. rex, said she enjoys how local residents react when they see her in the suit.
“One of my favorite parts is entertaining the cars as they drive past,” Smith said. “Sometimes they honk.”
In addition to being present in the community, the group has also launched its own Facebook page, Laingsburg Dinos and Friends, to help area residents stay connected with all of the adventures.
But don’t expect the surprise visits to stop anytime soon either, even with the colder weather, Noffke said.
More than anything, the Dinos just want to keep spreading joy throughout the community.
“I don’t have an overall mission (with this), it’s just to make people happy,” Judd said. “Why not make people smile?”
“I’m having the time of my life doing this, and my girls are doing it with me, so that makes it even cooler,” Noffke added.
Moving forward, Noffke and Judd say they hope to see more people join in on the fun.
“We’ll welcome anybody into our herd,” Noffke said.
