OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering an Introduction to Calligraphy two-week class with Barbara Holmer from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17.
The class is for adults and teens. Using both broad nib and brush tip markers, students will learn about the two main styles of calligraphy while practicing alphabets, common greetings and ornamentation.
Materials are provided, although students are welcome to bring any papers or markers they already have and would like to try. The cost is $40 for SAC members or $45 for guests. The supply fee is $5. Pre-registration and payment are required.
The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive. Call (989) 723-8354 to register.
