OWOSSO — Elsie’s Kevin Somers will be one of the honorees when the Michigan State Polka Music Hall of Fame hosts its induction ceremony Oct. 3 at the Z Hall, 775 Owosso St. in Owosso.
Doors open at 2 p.m. and the presentation of honors will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. for the Z Hall’s Oktoberfest. Dinner and dancing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. with entertainment from various Michigan Polka Hall of Fame musicians.
A cash bar will be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
Admission is $27 per person; children ages 6-12 are $10. Deadline to purchase is Sept. 28.
For tickets, call 1-(989)-875-3378
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.