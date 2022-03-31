DURAND — Randy Wise Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Durand has agreed to sponsor the power for the vendor area during Railroad Days 2022, organizers said this week in a press release. The sponsorship will be providing a generator and fuel to power the area for the vendors.
The vendor area, now referred to as Randy Wise Vendors Square, is the home for Paradise Concessions, Frazee Fries and Mike Brew Concessions as well as many arts, crafts and product vendors for Railroad Days Weekend May 12-15.
Randy Wise Vendors Square will be located on Main Street, east of Saginaw Street in downtown Durand.
Ed’s BP Service of Durand has also agreed to provide the fuel at a discounted price to make it more affordable to run the diesel-powered generator.
To see more information on the festival, visit durandrailroaddays.com.
