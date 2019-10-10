BYRON — The Byron branch of the Community District Library will host a Color, Craft and Chat time for adults from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 and 28.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own craft projects to work on. Coloring supplies will be provided.
The second and third Wednesdays throughout the school year students are invited to join the gaming club.
The group will play together on computers and traditional board games.
Story time is at 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Children will listen to stories and make a craft. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information or to register, call (810) 266-4620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.