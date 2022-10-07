Owosso ‘opens’ up the streets to residents

OWOSSO — Under ordinary circumstances, telling someone to go play in the street isn’t a good idea.
Saturday will be anything but ordinary, with the debut of Open Streets Owosso.
All activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Exchange Street between Ball and Park streets and on N. Washington between Main and Mason streets.
Open Streets, which began in Bogota, Colombia, in 1974, closes the streets to vehicles and opens them to people, which in turn encourages physical activity and healthy recreation. Open Streets Owosso is a partnership between the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Owosso Main Street and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
There will be something for all ages, including pop-up exercise classes, a children’s area sponsored by the United Way of Genesee County that features an inflatable gaga ball pit and a pickleball clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bicycles will be a big focus, including a Bike Rodeo where young riders can put their bikes through a safety check-up. While supplies last, kids who need a helmet can get one, and 15 lucky raffle winners will be taking home new bikes.
Young basketball fans can display their shooting skills in a free-throw contest.
On the health side, many local support organizations will be on hand, especially the Shiawassee County Health Department. Central Pharmacy will also be on site offering flu shots.
Shiawassee Family YMCA executive director Laura Archer said a YMCA staffer brought the idea for Open Streets to her attention. “We thought it would be a great experience for families and youth,” she said.
That was in the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown was in full effect and everyone was keeping to themselves, even outdoors.
“My husband and I noticed so many families out, many more than what we had seen in the spring of 2019,” Archer recalled. “So the idea of offering an event where the streets were closed to cars and open to bikes and families seemed like a great opportunity to engage our community in a healthy way.”
The Y had hoped to debut Open Streets last fall, but the pandemic pushed things back a year.
Official Open Streets events have been held in Ann Arbor and Detroit, but Archer said many other communities have offered closed-street recreational opportunities.
“I think we really have something for everybody,” Archer said.
For more information, click on shiawasseeymca.org, or stop in at the Y at 515 W. Main.
