OWOSSO — “Something Rotten!” is coming to Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.
Commencing with Friday’s opening night, the award-winning Broadway musical comedy is coming to the Lebowsky Center. Garrett Bradley, the play’s director, said the production will leave the audience with an experience that is far from “rotten.”
“We really want people to take the leap of faith and come and see this,” said Bradley, who has directed over 20 plays as the artistic director at the Lebowsky Center since 2014. “We want to deliver something the audience will enjoy and this will be one of the best shows we’ve ever done.”
Bradley has also worked professionally for cruise lines, theaters and casinos, and he has been directing shows since he was a teenager.
“Something Rotten!”, according to a press release from the Lebowsky Center, is a musical comedy based off a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, set in the 1590s that follows playwright brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they attempt to keep their acting company afloat despite being stuck in the shadow of Renaissance “rock star” William Shakespeare, a.k.a. “The Bard.” The cast references at least 20 other iconic Broadway shows in a musical “over-the-top, showstopping” production number, per the press release.
The show will feature a live orchestra conducted by Zach Everly and choreography by Erica Bradley, according to the press release.
Bradley said that though the play is set in the era of Shakespeare, it is geared towards a modern audience.
“It has great humor that we all realize is from (the Shakespearean era), but the jokes are geared towards a modern audience and they will understand it. It’s one of the funniest comedies we’ve ever done,” Bradley said. “The show has lots of costumes, tons of great characters and seven big production numbers, when most productions only have about three.”
The cast has 31 performers, five of which are first-timers at the Lebowsky Center. The actors come from towns around the mid-Michigan area, including Lansing, East Lansing, DeWitt, Burt, Flint and St. Charles.
“We have some incredibly talented people and we have a perfect blend of favorites our audience has seen before and new people,” Bradley said.
The leading character, Nick Bottom, will be played by Chad DeKatch of Lansing. His real-life wife, Amanda DeKatch, also plays his wife in the show. The two have previously played husband and wife three times in shows, including in the Lebowsky Center’s performance of “Mamma Mia!”
“What drew us to ‘Something Rotten!’ is just how clever and funny it is,” Chad DeKatch said. “The cast has been cracking up during rehearsals, having a blast with all the huge production numbers.”
Steve Morgan, one of the five actors making their Lebowsky debut, will play the role of Thomas Nostradamus, the fictional nephew of real-life prophet Nostradamus. Morgan said when he attended a production of “Something Rotten!” at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, he leaned over and told his girlfriend that he would “play the role someday.”
His prediction came true.
“The role seems to have been written for me,” Morgan said. “The energy, love of theater and humor all speak to me. (Thomas) is frenetic and so over-the-top. He’s crazy, but lovable.”
“Something Rotten!” will have its first performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. Sunday. The show will also run at 8 p.m. June 16-18. Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com, or at the box office (989) 723-4003. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Show week hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors and $18 for children ages 12 and under.
“After a couple of hard years for all of us, we want the audience to enjoy themselves and have a carefree night filled with love and laughter,” Bradley said.
