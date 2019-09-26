CHESANING — Chesaning-based nonprofit, Living Proof Together Foundation, is hosting its third annual Comedy for Cancer benefit, featuring comedian Mark Normand for two nights and three shows.
Normand appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon Sept. 19.
Also on stage at Comedy for Cancer is Bret Hayden, Nate Armbruster, and Brendan Gay.
All of the funds raised from the Comedy for Cancer benefit will provide financial support to individuals/families fighting cancer.
The Living Proof Together Foundation is a team of volunteers wanting to make a difference because they have been touched by cancer at some point and in some way during their lifetimes, the group said in a press release.
“Through our community of supporters, the Living Proof Together Foundation works to empower Michigan families so they can concentrate on their cancer treatment,” said Jill Vondrasek, foundation co-founder and president. “One thing that many people do not realize is that we help people with any cancer. Our financial support has touched the lives of families living in Chesaning, New Lothrop, St. Charles, Owosso, Birch Run, Saginaw, Lansing and more.”
Tickets can be purchased online at comedyforcancerwithmarknormand.eventbrite.com.
Shows are at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Riverfront Grille in Chesaning. The Friday show is a private event for sponsors. Inquire with Vondrasek at jillv.livingprooftogether@gmail.com.
