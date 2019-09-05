OWOSSO — The last time Owosso Community Players’ (OCP) Artistic Director Garrett Bradley took the stage at the Lebowsky Center as a performer, it was 2004, during a production of “Footloose.”
Friday, Bradley will take the stage once again — the first time since becoming artistic director in 2014 — as Miss Trunchbull, the cruel headmistress in OCP’s latest production, “Matilda The Musical.”
Bradley said that although he prefers directing and choreographing, it’s been great to get the backstage view he hasn’t had in years.
If there was any role that could get him back on the stage, Miss Trunchbull was it, he said.
“What attracted me to the role is that it’s such an extreme character, an extreme role that’s so outside the box,” Bradley said. “Part of your energy as a director is telling people what to do all of the time, and so getting to do that in this crazy, heightened version, though it’s so different from who I feel I am, there’s moments that it feels familiar, too.
“Ultimately, it’s worked out well,” Bradley continued. “My character does a lot in the show, but I have a lot of scenes that I’m not in so I was able to work with the actors in other scenes.”
Choreographer Erica Duffield, Bradley’s sister, has stepped in to co-direct the show, taking on the scenes in which Bradley is on stage.
When the show is underway, she’s in charge, Bradley said.
Based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, the musical follows the story of a gifted 5-year-old girl named Matilda as she uses her telekinetic powers to combat her cold-hearted parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and her brutal headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
The musical debuted on Broadway in New York in April 2013.
After seeing the show in New York, Bradley and Duffield both fell in love with the production.
“It’s humorous, but there is a lot of heart in the story and you really root for this character,” Bradley said. “And even though her parents and the principal are pretty villainous people, she thrives and survives through that and they almost just come off as comical characters because you would hope that no child would ever have to go through this.”
Bradley said OCP is the first area community theater group to take on “Matilda,” and one of, if not the first, in the entire state.
The original Broadway production had nine kids in the cast, but Bradley saw room for expansion.
“We’ve been looking for a great opportunity to involve a ton of kids in a show, and so this is not only a great opportunity for them but it’s a big challenge for them,” Bradley said. “We have almost 40 kids in the show and, other than Matilda, we have eight featured child roles who all have lines and singing solos, so it’s a great chance to mix all ages working on a project together which is real exciting to us… The show can do well with a few kids, but there is a lot of room in it for a community of more kids and it feels a little bit more like real school life to us when you’ve got full classrooms and full playgrounds and full lunch rooms. It worked out for the best to include more than initially planned.”
Elementary, middle and high school students are all a part of the production, Bradley said, including students from Owosso, Corunna, Chesaning and New Lothrop.
In addition to tripling the cast size, Bradley said some cast members are sharing roles together in order to allow more kids an opportunity to get on stage. The youthful energy has been refreshing, he added.
“Sometimes we’re so tired walking in the door and they’re just so excited to be here and be a part of it, and that’s the reason why we all do it, so it’s kind of ended up being the perfect balance with both age groups,” Bradley said.
Casting for the show took place in early July. Rehearsals were initially divided, with kids rehearsing during the day and adults rehearsing in the evening, but for the last three weeks the entire cast has rehearsed together in preparation for opening night.
A 15-piece orchestra, directed by Jillian Boots, will accompany the cast.
Bradley said he’s looking forward to the performances.
“This is a show for everyone, you know, and I don’t mean this negatively, but this is not a youth production, this is a big show with incredible sets and choreography and costumes and this beautiful live orchestra,” Bradley said. “I know that people will walk away laughing and really touched by the story and so I think with school starting, what better thing to do on your weekend than to come see a show like this.”
Opening night for “Matilda” is set for 8 p.m. Friday. Additional shows follow Saturday and Sunday, as well as Sept. 13-15.
For more information, visit owossoplayers.com.
