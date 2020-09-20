Not your average crew

CORUNNA — As the class built a hot rod out of spare parts — called a rat rod — student Duane Kent became a master of pop riveting.
Stephen Ray used his fine motor skills to do the drilling. Even Cassandra “Jellybean” Kent worked a wrench from her wheelchair.
The trio and three other students make up the first class of the Detroit Muscle Academy’s Wrenching For the Future program, which teaches young people and differently-abled adults hands-on auto mechanic skills.
“At first they were a little intimated by some of the tools, but then you see them gain confidence,” Academy coordinator Tissa McCreery said. “They really adapted and overcame challenges. I’m so proud.”
For Kent, the experience was a dream come true.
“I wanted to be a mechanic because working on cars was so intriguing to me,” she said, “but I was always told I couldn’t do it because I’m in a wheelchair. I proved them wrong. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. I would recommend it to anyone.”
The six students in the pilot class — all differently-abled adults — are graduating with a special reason to feel gratified. With the rat rod they built in eight weeks, they won Best of Show in the national Wrenching For the Future 2020 Build Off Challenge, held Sept. 12 at the annual Jimmy Smooth’s Creepin in Cedar Hill, Missouri.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Ray, who lives in Owosso. “It’s an important thing. I’m pretty proud of that.”
When Cassandra Kent got the news, “I cried,” she said. “It was a way to tell people I’m more than just my wheelchair and that, together, we are so much more than our disabilities. We can do anything we put our minds to.”
In the build-off competition, entrants drove their rat rods from across the country to the car show in Missouri. The Detroit Muscle Academy’s rat rod, driven by Academy staff, was the only vehicle to make it to all the way to Jimmy Smooth’s Creepin.
It almost didn’t happen, after the car got rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver while stopped at a light a mere four miles from the car show site. Somehow the rat rod crossed the finish line anyway, though currently it is being repaired at an auto shop in Missouri.
Students will celebrate their rat rod award and graduation during Detroit Muscle Academy’s open house, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at 2611 E. M-21 (next to Timlick’s Auto).
The new graduates will be signing autographs for the public. Their rat rod — assuming it’s repaired and transported back to Michigan by then — will be on display.
Hot dogs, doughnuts and refreshments including Detroit Muscle USA coffee will be served. Other attractions are a drive-thru car show, burn-out pit and music.
“If we can get the (award-winning) rat rod back here, we’re probably going to burn the tires off it (in the burn-out pit),” Richard Fruin, Academy founder and instructor, said with a chuckle.
Members of the public are invited to bring their own hot rod, rat rod, muscle car or motorcycle to the open house. Social distancing rules will be in place.
All proceeds and donations from the open house will benefit the Detroit Muscle Academy Wrenching For the Future program, which organizers hope will remain a tuition-free opportunity for students in Shiawassee County.
Fruin said he opened the Academy with McCreery in late July because “they’ve taken so much stuff about vehicles out of the schools. I don’t want this to die. If we don’t teach kids how to do this, it won’t be around at all. So, we’re trying to help kids build cars.”
In the first class, Academy students learned about pop riveting, welding, design, pipe cutting, engines, brakes and wiring, Fruin said. An advanced class includes research and design, metal fabrication, chassis suspension, and more engine and welding, he said.
Student Mallory Root of Bancroft, who has worked with her father on cars in the past, said she signed up because she thought the class would be fun. The best part was making the car, she said. The hardest part: pop riveting.
For Jeray (last name withheld on request) of Corunna, the highlight was the combination of skill-building and socializing.
“Being able to hang out with my friends and put a car together, that was great,” he said, adding he’d like to take the advanced course.
“I love to pop rivet,” Duane Kent said. “The car we built is really cool-looking. The whole class is good. I love these people.”
The fond feelings are mutual, said volunteer Doug Tyler of Lennon, McCreery’s father.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tyler said. “I like the way I’ve seen them progress from ‘I can’t’ to ‘I can.’”
For the first semester, the Academy received financial support from Detroit Muscle USA, which makes products celebrating the Detroit community. Currently, organizers are researching grant opportunities and looking for sponsors for the Academy’s second semester.
“We want to do anything we can to keep this program going,” McCreery said. “It’s great for the students, and we’ve gotten positive responses from their families and the rat rod community.”
Wrenching For The Future is a 501(c)(3) charity looking to help get shop class back into high schools, helping to foster an alternative to four-year college degrees by showing that working with one’s hands and learning a trade can be a lucrative and rewarding career path.
