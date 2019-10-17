DURAND — The Durand Memorial branch of the Shiawassee District Library is hosting a series of classes on making candy and treats through December.
Mollie Shay of Miss Mallie’s Sweets and Treats will instruct the classes. Participants will take home some samples from the programs.
Frightful Halloween Treats will be the theme at 6:30 p.m. today. All ages are invited to attend, but children should be accompanied by an adult. The cCost of the event is $5.
A class on how to make gourmet caramel apples will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Participants will make and take home a dipped caramel apple with a variety of toppings. The cost of the class is $5. Adults and teens are invited to attend.
Christmas goodies for children will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Children should be accompanied by an adult. There is no fee for the class.
The last class, Christmas Treats, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Adults and teens are invited to attend. The cost of the class is $5.
Advance payment is required for classes. A discount of $1 per class will be given for registering for all three. To register, stop by the library. For more information, call (989) 288-3743.
