OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday highlighted several business and community leaders for their outstanding efforts in 2020, a year dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko outlined the 2021 Chamber award recipients in a short video posted to YouTube Thursday evening. The video included each award winner’s reaction at the moment he or she received the surprise announcement. Winners were notified over the previous two weeks during surprise announcements at their businesses.
Award recipients will be formally recognized at the Chamber’s annual dinner — June 10 at Bear Creek Farm Event Barn in Laingsburg.
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson was among Thursday’s honorees, having been named the 2021 Citizen of the Year for his efforts throughout the pandemic.
“Larry went above and beyond to keep the citizens of Shiawassee County safe and continuously provided updates with current information and numbers,” the award nominator stated in a press release.
Klapko and a number of Chamber ambassadors surprised Johnson with the news of his award earlier this month.
“This is all for the people of the health department that have worked so hard,” Johnson said at the time. “It’s the staff that’s behind me that is really getting the work done and so I’m honored, I really am, I appreciate it very much, but all of the credit has to go to the health department staff that have done so much and also our community partners that have really worked with us on a lot of different things.”
ATHENA Award
Shiawassee Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Laura Archer has received the 2021 ATHENA Award, given to someone who has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in reaching their full potential.
“Laura Archer works tirelessly for the good of Shiawassee County and fully embodies the spirit of ATHENA,” the award nominator said. “She is a role model of a successful woman in leadership and willingly shares her time and expertise to assist other women in becoming successful for the good of the community.”
In 2020, Archer played a key role in organizing mobile food pantries throughout the county. This year, Archer led a partnership between the YMCA and United Way to establish Shiawassee SOARS, an initiative that provides food to those in need while also supporting area restaurants.
Archer previously served as the dean of health and human services at Baker College and as the principal of Pathways Alternative High School. She currently serves on the Chamber board, is co-chair of the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee and is a member of the Rotary Club.
Community
Champion Award
Laingsburg’s Gail Geasler has received the 2021 Community Champion Award for her dedication to community service.
“A community champion is someone who sees the bigger picture of what’s possible when people come together. They put in the time to share their passion and set a good example that others want to follow. Community champions don’t settle for ‘that’s been done before’ or ‘that’s impossible.’ Gail Geasler is a community champion,” the award nominator stated.
Geasler has “worked tirelessly” to make a positive impact in the greater Laingsburg community, serving in multiple roles on the Laingsburg Business and Community Association (LBCA) as well as assisting in coordinating numerous community events, including the Music in the Park series and Winterfest.
Innovation Award
Wrought Iron Grill owner John Lowman received the 2021 Innovation Award, given to someone who “introduces new ideas, methods and products to improve lives and challenge the status quo.”
Like many area restaurant owners, Lowman was forced to adapt his business model amid COVID-19 restrictions. Lowman’s changes included altering the restaurant’s menu, adding increased online ordering options for patrons, and modifying the restaurant’s dining area to ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors.
“John and his team at the Wrought Iron Grill have shown significant innovation over the past year,” the award nominator stated. “They listened to their customers, found ways to meet their needs and special requests, and are open and thriving today as a result.”
Entrepreneur Award
Tony Nash, president/CEO of AZee Business Solutions, has received the 2021 Entrepreneur Award, which honors an individual or business that is a “risk taker, shows initiative and creates wealth and jobs for others.”
Nash is a vocal advocate for small business, helping businesses reach new heights and showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of the community through his No Easy Way Out podcast.
“Tony has a huge heart for two things: Helping small businesses become successful and making our community a better place to live and raise a family,” the award nominator stated. “By growing his business in uncertain times, he placed a bet on the reliance of all small businesses in our community to preserve and come back stronger. He champions us well.”
Heart of Shiawassee Award
All educators throughout Shiawassee County were named recipients of the 2021 Heart of Shiawassee Award, which recognizes individuals for “countless hours of dedication and service.”
Educators have adjusted in many ways throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including offering instruction to students remotely during virus-related building shutdowns.
“This award is in recognition of their dedication and above and beyond efforts. Shiawassee County is home to outstanding educators at all levels from public, private, and parochial schools, and their hard work and innovation has been on full display during this challenging and unprecedented school year,” Chamber officials said in a press release. “Educators embody what it means to be the Heart of Shiawassee and this award celebrates their remarkable contributions and lasting positive impact.”
Ambassador
Rising Star Award
Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll received the 2021 Ambassador Rising Star Award, honoring a Chamber member in good standing who has been in business for more than 24 months.
“Brianna purchased Fitness Coliseum in 2018 and quickly joined the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and began making a positive impact in the community,” Chamber officials said in the press release. “She volunteered to be a Chamber ambassador and has since contributed countless hours to events and causes.”
Carroll’s contributions through Fitness Coliseum include leading the 2021 Shiawassee Triathlon and hosting multiple 100-mile charity challenges. Carroll has also supported the Child Advocacy Center and the United Way Shiawassee COVID-19 Relief Fund, among other entities.
Mission Award
Kevin Maurer, president/CEO of Maurer Heating & Cooling, received the 2021 Mission Award, given to someone who “demonstrates a strong commitment to the Chamber and gives generously of their time and talent.”
“Kevin has had an immense impact on the Chamber,” Klapko said. “He has selflessly contributed to the Chamber’s mission, including countless hours to committees, projects, and events. Kevin goes above and beyond, and we greatly appreciate his support and hard work. He is most deserving, and the Chamber staff is thrilled to honor Kevin with this year’s Mission Award.”
Maurer currently serves as an officer on the Chamber Board of Directors, chairs the EXPO Committee and serves on the Membership and Marketing Committee.
Chairman’s Award
John Hankerd, owner of Hankerd Sportswear in Owosso, received the 2021 Chairman’s Award, given to someone who demonstrates a “longstanding commitment to the mission of the Chamber.”
“John is most deserving of this award because he always gives back and supports our community 100 percent,” Board Chairman Heidi O’Dea said in a press release. “His consistent support for our community is evident by the countless hours he contributes to nonprofits. John is an absolute wonderful human being with a huge heart. I am so pleased to honor John with this year’s Chairman’s Award.”
