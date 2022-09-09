CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with Owosso Country Club and the 1923 Bar and Grille to host its annual Wine with Friends fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15.

The event will take place on the outdoor patio of the Owosso Country Club (weather permitting; the event will be inside if necessary). Doors will open at 5:45 pm. Registration for the event can be made online at shiawasseeriver.org under the events tab, or by calling (989) 723-9062. There will be music, chef-curated appetizers, a silent and live auction and, of course, wine.

