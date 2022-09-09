CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with Owosso Country Club and the 1923 Bar and Grille to host its annual Wine with Friends fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
The event will take place on the outdoor patio of the Owosso Country Club (weather permitting; the event will be inside if necessary). Doors will open at 5:45 pm. Registration for the event can be made online at shiawasseeriver.org under the events tab, or by calling (989) 723-9062. There will be music, chef-curated appetizers, a silent and live auction and, of course, wine.
We are partnering again with the Owosso Country Club and the 1923 Bar & Grille ! Our annual Kayak Raffle will conclude this evening, with the winning ticket during the event. Please join us on Thursday, September 15th from 6pm to 8pm for this lively, casual event - all in support of continuing the mission of the Friends to Care for, Share and Enjoy the precious, natural asset that is the Shiawassee River.
The wine tasting event was started as a means of funding the annual Shiawassee River cleanup, which began under the stewardship of James S. Miner, the Friends of the Shiwassee River said in press release.
This year’s Wine with Friends is sponsored by Young Chevrolet Cadillac, Stifel Investment Services/Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group, First Contracting, Copper Top Country Store and Innovative Community Solutions.
