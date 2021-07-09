DURAND — The Shiawassee District Library will present a free magic show by Cameron Zvara at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Durand Memorial branch.
Zvara will perform magic tricks and juggling feats mixed with comedy. The family friendly show will be in the Trumble Park pavilion behind the library. In cases of rain, the show will be at Durand City Hall.
This year’s summer reading program, Tails and Tales, is underway at both the Durand and Owosso branches and continues through Aug. 7. All ages are welcome to participate in reading activities to earn prizes over the summer. Stop by either branch to sign up.
For more information on summer reading and other events, call the Durand branch at (989) 288-3743 or the Owosso branch at (989) 725-5134.
