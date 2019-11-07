SAC announces annual holiday show

OWOSSO — The 31st annual Holiday Along the River opens to the public Sunday and runs through Dec. 31 at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
Nearly 100 Michigan artists will be displaying and selling their original artwork, gift items and holiday decorations.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday there will be refreshments, shopping and piano music by Richard Lahmann at the SAC. Members are invited to attend the member opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday with food, drinks and music by Pat Carmody.
Members will receive 20 percent off on one Holiday Show purchase during the reception.
Special events during the show include the annual Children’s Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 with art activities, refreshments, live music, book signing, gingerbread house display and a visit by Santa.
SAC is offering three children’s Gingerbread House classes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
In addition, a silent auction with gift baskets and a large doll house are available. Bidding ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 18. SAC gift cards are available.
The Arts Center is available for rent for special events, meetings and holiday parties.
For more information, call the center at (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
