OWOSSO — Quick transitions, powerful vocals and a variety of unique props are just a few highlights of the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts’ latest production — Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” which opens Friday.
Featuring a 27-member cast, led by Lebowsky Artistic Director Garrett Bradley, and a 17-member live orchestra, led by Jillian Boots, the show strives to put a fresh spin on the classic fairytale — which made its Broadway debut in 2013 — with updated dialogue, new characters and a variety of twists and turns.
“Anyone would be skeptical, saying, ‘I know Cinderella, I’ve seen the movie.’ But we challenge you that this is going to be different,” Bradley said. “We challenge you that you are going to be entertained, you’re going to laugh, and that’s the reason why we’re doing the show. We’re not doing a show to repeat a familiar tale that everyone knows. We’re actually telling a new story in a new setting. I know that people are going to love it.”
Certainly the show maintains many of its traditional elements, as Ella (Claire Ladaga) endures the harsh treatment of her cruel stepmother (Mandy Bashore) and self-absorbed stepsisters (Sarah Hayner and Grace Rosen), all while desiring a life of her own.
In this production, though, the obstacles span far beyond Ella’s ability to attend the Prince’s royal ball.
“There’s a lot of societal issues, there’s a little bit of a political movement and a political rise in it, and Ella’s family dynamics with her stepsisters and her stepmother are a little bit different than the show you’ve seen before,” Bradley said. “There’s some secret alliances, there’s other love interests in the show for other characters that people aren’t used to seeing, and they’ve updated the jokes, so there’s some really funny comedic moments in there too.”
Auditions for “Cinderella” took place in mid-December, according to Bradley, with rehearsals beginning in January.
Over the course of eight weeks, the cast — which includes members commuting from Grand Rapids, Lansing and Midland, among other places — has really come together, according to Bradley, traversing a diverse array of set pieces — including a sizable wooden horse, a three-dimensional forest and a royal carriage — to bring the production to life.
“It’s a good mix of some cast members that people are used to seeing on stage here and then several new faces, which is always fun,” Bradley said. “It’s always great to have new people join the family and be a part of it.”
For Ladaga, who portrayed Belle in the Lebowsky’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2018, playing the role of Ella presents a new challenge.
“Cinderella is a more passive individual. She has been downtrodden by life, though she is not totally defeated,” Ladaga said in a Lebowsky press release. “She is quieter, gentler, and meeker than Belle, but throughout the course of the show we see her find her voice…She is kind to those around her, including the town beggar woman and to her family — even though they treat her terribly. It’s her kind heart that makes the Prince notice her.”
Though opening night is slated for Friday, Bradley said he feels this cast was prepared to perform this show in front of an audience two weeks ago.
“This cast is so strong, they’re really supportive of each other and I think part of it is (that) the story of this show lends itself to that,” Bradley said. “The ultimate story of this is really being kind to people, accepting people no matter who you think they are or where they are in life and so that’s kind of lent itself to a positive rehearsal.”
Bradley added that in today’s increasingly argumentative world, this production provides a wonderful opportunity for human connection.
“I hope when people come in, it makes them look at the world a little differently, feel good, hum some of the music that they know,” Bradley said. “Ultimately, we do want people to feel something and be taught something but we also just want people to really enjoy coming to the theater as much as we enjoy doing this. We’re doing it for them, you know, and the support has been so wonderful that we want to keep upholding the standard and keep bringing experiences that people are eager to get here for.”
Opening night for “Cinderella” is set for 8 p.m. Friday, with additional performances to follow Saturday and Sunday, as well as March 6-8.
Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com or in the box office.
Adult tickets are $25; Students and seniors are $22, and children 12 and under are $16. Call (989) 723-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.