OWOSSO — It’s going to take more than fire and open wounds to send Jill Davis to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor.
Davis, the owner of Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, survived two challenges on Monday’s episode of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” — one fiery and one bloody — to move a step closer to the $25,000 prize and a spot in the Food Network magazine. She is one of six contestants still alive with three more episodes remaining.
The show’s fifth episode used its typical two-part format (“The Thriller” and “The Killer”), with the contestants once again baking alone.
Show host John Henson introduced “The Thriller” by giving the contestants a history lesson about the hotel. He said on July 4, 1921, the grand manor was burned to the ground. The inferno was ruled an accident, but rumor had it that the previous owner was trying to incinerate something and the fire got “out of hand.” The contestants had to “help the hotel come roaring back” by playing with fire and making an original creation inspired by the flavor of a classic flambé dessert.
Davis seemed more than willing to take up the task.
“For the top, you want me to light something on fire, my friends, I will light it on fire. I want this to be a spooky, almost rotted, sat on your front porch for way too long and in way too warm of weather look,” she said.
After drawing Crêpes Suzette, Davis made a blonde chocolate and orange curd tart with a nice crunchy, buttery tart shell out of ground cardamom and chocolate ganache in the shape of a Jack O’Lantern.
Celebrity guest judges Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell were unanimously impressed with what Davis called her “Jack O’Tort.”
“The way you piped the curd to get those ridges in the pumpkin — Ah!” Hall said.
“You took this incredibly old-world classic dessert and turned it into unmistakably Halloween,” Boswell said.
“Feuilletine is dried crêpe flakes. That is so smart,” Young said. “It’s a nod to the actual crêpe and then the flavors that you’re giving here are that like, crème brûlée situation that happens with a Crêpes Suzette too.”
For “The Killer,” Henson showed the contestants his novel “Hotel History: The Early Years” and explained that the hotel used to be a hospital with a head surgeon obsessed with cutting patients open. As Henson put it, in a “grim gesture to the hotel’s lurid history,” the contestants had two hours to make open wound cakes with one contestant slashed from the competition.
Davis made a vanilla cornbread cake with hot honey apricot filling, as she said cornbread and honey was one of her “comfort foods.” She made an arm severed at the wrist and elbow using apricot for jam blood and modeling chocolate bones.
Per usual, Henson announced the twist midway through the challenge — the contestants had to incorporate a meat flavor that they would randomly select. Contestant Zac Mercer, a bakery owner from Denver, was rewarded with the first pick of meat as his advantage for winning “The Thriller.” Davis wound up with bacon, which she was not upset with.
“As far as meats go, it could’ve been worse. Bacon and cornbread is breakfast-y and I can candy it with brown sugar and a little bit of spices to match that hot honey that I already have going on,” she said.
Hall and Young complimented the frightening aesthetic of Davis’ dessert.
“That looks amazing — the bones in it, the blood, the color of the blood,” Hall said.
“It’s so actually hyper-realistic. I didn’t know you had this in you. You sick, sick puppy,” Young joked.
Davis received mixed feedback on the tastiness of her confection.
“It is absolutely moist, beautiful, homemade — kind of Grandma’s cornbread. The honey is perfect and the apricot comes through and kind of brightens the whole thing up,” Boswell said.
“The only thing I can say is I wish some of the bacon pieces were a little bit smaller and a little bit more crispier (sic),” Young said.
As teased, one contestant was eliminated from the series in Monday’s episode. Lola Forbes, a bakery owner from Mesa, Arizona, didn’t pass the judges’ taste test and was sent to the 13th floor.
The sixth episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” will air at 9 p.m. Monday on Food Network.
