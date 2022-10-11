OWOSSO — It’s going to take more than fire and open wounds to send Jill Davis to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor.

Davis, the owner of Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, survived two challenges on Monday’s episode of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” — one fiery and one bloody — to move a step closer to the $25,000 prize and a spot in the Food Network magazine. She is one of six contestants still alive with three more episodes remaining.

