OWOSSO — A used book sale will take place on the front lawn of the Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
In case of rain, the sale will take place in the children’s library.
A variety of books, both paperbacks and hardcover, will be available. The selection includes fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. A number of DVDs and music CDs are also available this year.
Books will be sold via donations. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Friends of the Owosso Library for the purchase of library materials and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.