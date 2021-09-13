OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center, in partnership with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, is offering the following classes for seniors.
The cost is $3 per class for Shiawassee County seniors. Call (989) 723-8354 to sign up or for more information.
Classes include:
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Owosso Senior Center — floral/butterfly watercolor painting.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Durand Senior Center — World Gratitude Day. Create greeting cards expressing gratitude and appreciation.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Owosso Senior Center — sunflower torn collage.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Shiawassee Arts Center — Apple of My Eye oil pastel
