Ready to light the midway

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Canceling last year’s Shiawassee County Fair due to COVID-19 was hard on everybody involved, making this year’s comeback a real celebration.
That’s especially true for the children — those who exhibit or just come to take in all the attractions.
“We missed the fair, the community wanted to see it come back and the kids — the kids have worked so hard on their projects and want to show them off to the community,” Dawn Reha, the assistant fair manager, said.
“We’re here for the kids. That’s why we do what we do.”
The fair officially kicks off Sunday and runs until Aug. 14. But to ramp up excitement, the 10th annual truck show will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. tonight, with light judging at dusk.
Saturday night at dusk, the trucks will hit the road for their wildly popular annual light parade. The convoy will head north on State Road into the city of Corunna; Corunna Avenue to Washington Street and north to M-21; east on M-21 to State Road and south back to the fairgrounds.
Fair Manager Ric Crawford said the light parade was inspired by a Shiawassee County Fair tradition, dating back to the early 1900s, in which animals from a circus paraded through Owosso — a living advertisement for the upcoming fair.
“We played off that for the truck parade,” Crawford said. “It’s a great way to let everybody know the fair is back.”
The pandemic set back the planning for this year’s fair by several months, but not only did organizers manage to bring back old favorites they also added new attractions.
First up is a new cornhole tournament, set for noon Sunday in the free show tent. Check-in is at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There’s still time to register by emailing 2021SCF@gmail.com.
Next is new event SXS Races, the fair’s first grandstand event, with side-by-side racing starting at 4 p.m. The action will take place on an oval auto-cross-style track and feature table-top jumps for big air.
There’s more: a new open-air market with 25 craft, business and other types of vendors on the fairgrounds’ east gate drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
The open-air market will replace the usual market inside the commercial building. The building will be closed this year due to lack of vendor staffing amid lingering COVID-19 concerns about crowds and ventilation.
New, but hopefully a one-time event: The Shiawassee County Health Department will give free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations inside the community room next to the fair office Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 13, times to be announced.
The fair queen and attendant pageant will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the free show tent — much later than the typical pageant in April. The reason? Pandemic restrictions forced the date to be moved.
Another change has been made because of COVID-19: limiting this year’s animal exhibitors to youths only. That way, competitors can spread out safely in the barns, organizers said.
Despite the youth-only rule, entries are down only slightly except for hogs, which are down by 100, Crawford said. Non-animal exhibits such as photographs still include adult entrants.
A big change lies ahead: This is Crawford’s last year as fair manager, though he will continue to be deeply involved in the fair. Taking over leadership is Reha, who was recently named assistant fair manager so she could work closely with Crawford this year to ensure a smooth transition.
Reha has been showing animals at the Shiawassee County Fair since she was 8 years old. This year, her young grandsons will show at the fair. As an adult, Reha was a 4-H leader and currently serves on the fair board. She was the executive director of the Girl Scouts Fair Winds Council and CEO of Shiawassee Family YMCA.
“I would not have been able to accomplish what I’ve accomplished if not for 4-H, FFA and the fair. This is what I want to pass down to each generation,” Reha said.
“I was willing to consider (becoming fair manager) because I knew Ric would never be far away,” she continued. “I have big shoes to fill and I’m learning a lot.”
Crawford said: “I’m proud to bring on somebody like this lady with so many ambitions.”
The pandemic has caused a falling off of older fair volunteers, who remain wary. But for Reha, where one door closes, another opens.
“(Recruiting) volunteers is still a challenge. People are thrilled we’re back but they’re seeing a surge of the (Delta) variant,” Reha said. “This is an opportunity for us to build up the next generation of volunteers, and we are. It’s nice to see this positive, forward direction.”
Crawford said although this is his last summer as fair leader, “My heart will always be here. I could truly never leave here, it’s so much of my life. I know the true meaning of a fair now. What an experience.”
To see a complete list of events, stop by the fair office for a schedule or visit shiawasseefair.com.
