OWOSSO — The cast for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is in rehearsals, preparing for two weekends of performances beginning Feb. 28.
Directed by Garrett Bradley, the production is the updated version of “Cinderella,” performed on Broadway in 2013. The role of Ella will be played by Claire Ladaga, who appeared as Belle in the Lebowksy production of “Beauty and the Beast” two years ago. Her prince, Topher (short for Christopher), will be James Debenham, who was a member of the “Matilda the Musical” ensemble in September.
Fairy Godmother “Marie” is Amanda DeKatch. Amanda played the leading role of Donna in Lebowsky’s “Mamma Mia!”
Mandy Bashore will portray Ella’s evil stepmother. Sarah Hayner is stepsister Gabrielle, who pairs with stepsister Charlotte (Grace Rosen).
Additional roles include Sebastian (Michael Windnagle), Jean-Michel (Vinnie Lindquist), Lord Pinkleton (Josh Holliday), Footman (Miles Hayes) and Coachman (Joe Gill, a newcomer to Lebowksy).
Four additional performers will make their Lebowsky debut in the ensemble: Andrew Ashton, Niki Briggs, Meredith Hague, and Casey Lambert.
Remaining ensemble members are Zach Crawford, Rachael Dahl, Michelle Drake, Taylor Engel, Ava Fett, Evelyn Johnson, Mary Maurer, Katie McCarthy, Frankie Nevin, Emma Smith, Megan Smith, Carly White, Emma and Erica Wykes.
A live pit orchestra of 17 musicians will be conducted by Jillian Boots.
Show dates are Feb. 28, 29, and March 6, 7 at 8 p.m. — and Feb. 29, and March 1, 7 and 8 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available now at lebowskycenter.com or in the box office. Adult tickets are $25; Students and seniors are $22, and children 12 and under are $16. Call (989) 723-4003.
