OWOSSO — The Argus-Press coloring contest winners have been announced.
The Grand Prize Winner is Olivia Binger. She received a $50 gift card to Chip’s Place .
The winner in the age 4 and under category is Isabella Valderrama. She received a$25 Chips Place gift card.
The winner in the age 5-6 category is Levi Bitterman. He received a$25 NCG Cinemas gift card.
The winner in the age 7-9 category is Brystol Solomon. She received a$25 NCG Cinemas gift card.
The winner in thea ge 10-12 category is Amanda Cords. She received a$25 NCG Cinemas gift card.
