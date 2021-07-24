PERRY TWP. — Amid a week in which the Shiawassee County board has come under intense criticism for paying itself federal COVID-19 relief money, a pair of board members has opened a new Lego store together.
Jeremy Root, a Republican who serves as board chairman representing District 5, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, opened JC Brick Company — a storefront featuring new, used, rare and retired Lego brick sets — in Perry Township Thursday.
The pair and their fellow commissioners are facing widespread criticism, and an Open Meetings Act lawsuit, after news broke that following a legally questionable closed session July 15, commissioners authorized the disbursement of $557,000 worth of COVID-19 relief funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to county employees — with the largest share going to themselves and other elected officials rather than front-line employees.
Top-level administrators received larger payments — up to $25,000 — while frontline employees garnered only $1,000 to $2,500.
Friday afternoon, after Prosecutor Scott Koerner weighed in with an opinion that the payments violated the state Constitution, all elected officials agreed to repay the money.
Thursday, though, Root maintained there was no Open Meetings Act violation, adding “This is just another bizarre lawsuit filed by a delusional individual.”
Nonetheless, the controversy sparked the cancellation of a Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce at the 2306 W. Lansing Road Business. The ceremony will now take place Aug. 17.
“We wanted some of this controversy with the county to go away and not overshadow all of this,” Root said. “We’ve worked hard on this. We’ve worked hard on this before stimulus money came to the county. We don’t want it ruined because of somebody’s political stunt.”
Root has been collecting Lego bricks for years, accumulating items with the thought that one day he might open a Lego storefront of his own. Partnering with Garber, he’s made the dream a reality, though the 2,000 square-foot space aims to be much more than a mere collection of shelves showcasing new, used and retired legos.
“It’s also an experience,” Root said. “When you come in here, we’ve got the station where you can build and play, we’ve got a station with Lego puzzles you can put together. … There’s a little more to do than just walk down an aisle.”
The idea to open the store is something Root’s kicked around for about three years. An avid Lego collector, he’s visited a number of similar stores and attended Brickworld — an annual convention for Lego fans.
A trip to Bricks and Minifigs in Clinton Township was particularly memorable.
“I was in there for probably two hours,” Root said. Subsequent conversations with store owners in Indiana and Ohio prompted him to seriously consider opening a store.
Garber, the mother of five boys, said Legos have been a mainstay at her house for years.
“My youngest son had to write a book when he was in first-grade and it was called ‘I Love Legos,’” she said.
JC Brick Company offers new, used, rare and retired lego sets, in addition to lego puzzles, books, instructional manuals, pencils and pens, and storage containers.
A cluster of tables and chairs at the back of the store is reserved for hands-on activities. Garber plans to set up classes where kids and families complete a particular project. The area will also be available for birthday parties and other group or community events, she said.
“I think kids always want something to do,” Garber said. “We’re going to do some things where middle school, high school kids can come in here, they can hang out, do a build, have some pizza —where they can hang out with their friends in a safe, fun environment.”
Root also envisions setting up a larger, community build project, something patrons can contribute to as they visit the store. He’s already had conversations with a company in Ohio that’s completing a large-scale build of Brutus The Buckeye, the mascot for Ohio State University.
Root wants to provide a hands-on experience for residents in the Shiawassee area.
“I think people are ready to get back out. I think people want that experience, to go out to shop. They don’t want to do Amazon all the time anymore,” he said.
JC Brick Company is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For information, visit facebook.com/JC-Brick-Company.
