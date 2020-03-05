Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later in the day. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.