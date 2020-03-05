OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce this week announced that the Shiawassee Home Garden Business EXPO has a new date and location for 2020.
The event will take place April 18-19 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center on North M-52.
“We are enthusiastic about the new location, layout and timing of this year’s event,” said EXPO chairman Kevin Maurer, of Maurer Heating & Cooling. “The warmer weather will bring more outdoor exhibits and exciting new vendors. We are utilizing several spaces of the plaza and turning it into a spring marketplace.”
The event has taken place for many years in Owosso High School’s gymnasium, cafeteria and hallways.
“We have been fortunate to utilize Owosso High School for the past two decades. With the school’s massive construction ramping up this spring, we knew well in advance that 2020 would bring an alternative location. Change is good and I’d like to thank Owosso Public Schools for being our partner for so many years,” Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason said.
Vendors of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market will have a dedicated market area and food trucks are welcome. Space reservations are now being accepted for the 2020 Shiawassee Home Garden Business EXPO.
An exhibitor packet is available for download on the Chamber’s website at shiawasseechamber.org. Questions may be directed to the Chamber by calling (989) 723-5149.
Attracting more than 2,500 attendees, the Home Garden Business EXPO is an annual event of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.