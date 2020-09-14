OWOSSO — Classic cars cruised along the parking lot at Oliver Woods Assisted Living in Owosso Sunday as part of the facility's annual classic car parade.
The parade featured about a dozen classic cars from the Mid Michigan Classic Car Club. This year’s classic car event was scaled down due to COVID-19, but still the residents enjoyed viewing the parade either from inside the facility or outside on the patio.
