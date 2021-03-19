Library branch manager to retire

NEW LOTHROP — The Community District Library this week announced its New Lothrop branch is hosting a retirement celebration for branch manager Elaine Prine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, her last day at the library.
Prine has worked for CDL for seven years as branch manager. Prior to becoming manager, she was a substitute for several years.
“In her years of service to the library she greatly expanded programming, making the library a hub for craft and cultural events for patrons of all ages,” the CDL said in a press release. “Prine is gifted with a talent for networking and gathering support from the community. She is a tireless advocate for the library. Her efforts were instrumental in organizing community and township support which led to relocation from the elementary school to its current home.”
JoAnna Lincoln is taking over as the new branch manager. She can be reached at (810) 638-7575.
The branch is located at 9471 Genesee St. in downtown New Lothrop. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
