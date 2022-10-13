Fall Festival to entertain guests at Grace Lighthouse

Courtesy Photo/Facebook

DURAND — There won’t be a shortage of activities Saturday at Grace Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God Saturday.

Grace Lighthouse is rolling out the red carpet for its Fall Festival. With the festivities at 4269 S. Durand Road commencing at noon, there will be a smorgasbord of events, all of which are free to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.