Fall Festival to entertain guests at Grace Lighthouse

DURAND — There won’t be a shortage of activities Saturday at Grace Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God Saturday.
Grace Lighthouse is rolling out the red carpet for its Fall Festival. With the festivities at 4269 S. Durand Road commencing at noon, there will be a smorgasbord of events, all of which are free to the public.
From noon until 3 p.m., there will be a “Touch a Truck,” where eventgoers will have the opportunity to touch a variety of vehicles, including a fire truck, police car, cement truck and possibly a racing car. Other activities will include a photo booth, laser tag, hayrides, music, a bonfire and s’mores in the evening, with the event going until approximately 8 p.m.
Food also won’t be a concern at the event, with a menu including hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, cookies and s’mores.
Candas Hubbard, wife of the church’s pastor, said the event will showcase the ministries of the church. She said the ministries help people in the community whether they come to church or not.
“Jesus loved and did things for people and it was of his own free will. We want people to know we’ll help them like Jesus helped them,” she said.
One ministry the church has is a food pantry, which Hubbard said has become a “great part of the church.” She said it has served over 120 people in the community in the last month alone. The church also has a program where it distributes products to the community that it obtains from CityServe Michigan in Grand Rapids.
Hubbard said the church has given out air conditioning units in low-income trailer parks, lawnmowers and ice makers, among other items. At Saturday’s event, Hubbard said there will be a drawing for larger items such as a lawnmower and a leaf blower.
Hubbard said the ministries come with no strings attached. She said once a young woman came to the food pantry after her husband got into a motorcycle accident and was sidelined from working for a year.
“We let people know that they are not alone in their struggles, and we believe in using other people to bless people,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said the church has passed out more than 1,000 flyers in schools in the Durand and Vernon Township areas, along with advertising on Facebook, to try to increase attendance for the event. She said she hopes at least 400 too 600 people attend, if not more.
“We hope for the community to see that this is a place for family and we want them to know that everyone’s welcome at our church. Our church is about the way Jesus really was, a lover of people that were not having it all together. He didn’t cast people away — he helped them,” she said.
The church thanked the following business for donating to Saturday’s event: Riverside Market, Stiles Pumpkin Farm and Back Road Blossoms, Sam’s Club in Flint, MJ Farms in Bancroft, Pumpkin Junction in Lennon, Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns, Aunt Millie’s Bakery Outlet in Lansing and Koegel Meats in Flint.
