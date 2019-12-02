OWOSSO — Auditions for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts’ upcoming production of “Cinderella” take place Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at the Lebowsky Center.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with auditions starting at 6:30 p.m.
There are roles for males and females, high school age and up. Those who audition should prepare a portion of song, preferably one in the musical theater genre, and bring sheet music if possible. An accompanist will be provided.
Auditioners will learn a short dance combination and do some readings from the script. It is not necessary to attend both nights.
Performance dates are Feb. 28 and 29, and March 1, 6, 7 and 8. Bring a list of conflicts to aid the director in creating the rehearsal schedule.
This contemporary take on the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features songs and some new characters and surprising twists.
Contact Director Garrett Bradley at garrett@lebowskycenter.com for more information.
