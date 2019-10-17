OWOSSO — Lily Pearls Lounge, 115 S. Washington St., is hosting several upcoming performances.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, bassist and band leader Rodney Whitaker will play with his quintet featuring vocalist Rockelle Fortin.
From 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25, jazz guitarist Joshua Breakstone visits from his home in Tokyo, Japan, as part of his North American tour.
On New Year’s Eve, Lily Pearls is hosting “Rockin’ Blues” starring Billy Davis, Harmonica Shaw and Howard Glazer.
For more information, call Lily Pearls at (989) 720-5852.
