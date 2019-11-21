PERRY — The Perry Historical Society announced it is selling fresh balsam wreaths.
The wreaths, along with the permanent wreaths available, help fund the operation and restoration of The Calkins-Macqueen Museum, 127 E. First St.
Holiday hours for the museum are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30, and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15.
On Dec. 14, Santa Claus will be at the museum to hear children’s Christmas wishes after the Perry downtown tree lighting ceremony, starting at 5:30 p.m.
