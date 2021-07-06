Elsie art gallery won’t reopen as planned

The Argus-Press
ELSIE — The Elsie Arts Council has disbanded after nearly 18 years of service and the Dorman Gallery will not be reopening as originally planned, according to a Facebook post from the council.
“The pandemic brought about many casualties and, sadly, our beloved gallery is one of them,” officials wrote in the May 18 post. “For those of us who have worked for nearly twenty years to keep this arts center viable, it is heartbreaking.”
According to the gallery’s Facebook page, it closed in January 2020 for the winter. In April 2020, the gallery announced it would remain closed because of the pandemic.
President Janet Houska did not return phone messages seeking comment on the closure.
The council is currently reaching out to artists to pick up their work. Council members have been unable to reach the following artists regarding their work: Luann Everden, Susan Fernholz, Mark Grubaugh, Wanda Howell, Charlie Sanford, Casey Schmidtfranz, Randy Smith/Crystal Hoover and Jerry Whitman.
Artists are asked to call Houska at (989) 282-2818 by July 31 to retrieve their work. Unclaimed work will be forfeited.
Once artwork is claimed, council members will begin removing the gallery’s antique furniture.
“It is entirely possible that we will have a sale at some point, as we have accumulated a lot of goodies over the years,” officials said. “Thank you to all who have supported us. It has been a pleasure serving the community.”
When Smith Funeral Homes in Elsie needed to expand its parking in the early 2000s, the home of longtime village benefactor James Dorman was slated for demolition.
The Elsie Arts Council, though, intervened to save the home, moving the structure and renovating the aging house as its new home at 120 S. Ovid St.
Dorman was an artist and an inventor, making the gallery a fitting tribute to his role in the community. A village maintenance supervisor and member of the American Legion Post and the Masons, Dorman was a well-known figure in the village.
Dorman followed his wife Esther in death in November 2004.
