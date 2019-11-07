PERRY — The Perry branch of the Community District Library has the following events planned.
n At 5 p.m. Nov. 11, oil painting class for teens and adults with Spencer Scharf. A two-hour intermediate step-by-step class.
n From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14, celebrate National Pickle Day by taste testing a variety of pickles and voting for your favorite.
n From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, pancakes and crafts at the Downtown Diner in Perry.
n At 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 25, learn to crochet or bring a project to work on.
n At 11 a.m. Nov. 19, story time, craft and snack.
n At 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Thanksgiving craft day. Make and take home your choice of a turkey ornament, paper plate turkey or a Fall leaf ornament.
Pre-register by calling (517) 625-3166. The branch is located at 135 S. Main St.
