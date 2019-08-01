OWOSSO — A back-to-school Bingo night will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library.
The event is for the entire family. School supplies and books will be given as prizes.
The program is free, and advance registration is not required. For more information, call the branch at (989) 725-5134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.