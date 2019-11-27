OWOSSO TWP. — Santa Claus will stop at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2510 N. M-52, Dec. 15 for Supper with Santa.
The evening starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to have supper with Santa and all the kids will have a chance to sit on Santa’s lap and let him know their Christmas wishes.
This event is free, but tickets are required to guarantee seating. Call the church office at (989) 725-5442 for tickets.
