OWOSSO — In 2017, Stephanie Banghart took the stage at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts for the very first time as part of the Owosso Community Players’ (OCP) rendition of “Sister Act.”
The experience left an impression on her, so much so that her interest in theater contributed to her family’s decision to move to Owosso from East Lansing.
On Friday, Banghart will direct her very first play at the Lebowsky, as the Community Players are set to perform “Marvin’s Room.”
It will be just the third show Banghart has directed in the last 20 years and, although she enjoys performing, she said she is eager for the directorial challenge. The challenge is even greater than typical because she found out she would be taking over just days before auditions in late September.
“I wasn’t actually slotted to direct this show, but circumstances change and it was available,” Banghart said prior to rehearsal Wednesday. “In this role I get to touch everything and so it gives me an opportunity to burst with creativity in a way that I don’t always get to. I like that, I like to have my hand in every pot. That’s been fun.”
“Marvin’s Room” follows the story of a family coming together. When Bessie, played by Debbie Lundeen, discovers she has been diagnosed with leukemia while caring for her elderly father Marvin (played by Frankie Nevin), her sister Lee, played by Lyn Freeman, promptly travels to Florida with her two young sons to see if any of them is a match to donate bone marrow.
“It doesn’t sound like it would be funny, but there’s a lot of humor in it just like in life,” Banghart said. “In these really dark times there can be really funny and kind moments. It taps into a lot of that.”
OCP Artistic Director Garrett Bradley, 35, said there’s a lot about the show he can relate to since he underwent a heart transplant in 2015.
“It’s really interesting to me because I went through my own medical issues, and through that, there’s humorous situations, there’s times where your family is tried and tested and I think this just really is a realistic take as opposed to a farce or a slapstick comedy,” Bradley said. “This is a real life situation and these unique characters find genuine humor, genuine empathy, and so it’s so relatable.”
“Marvin’s Room” premiered off-Broadway in 1991, and was later adapted to a film in 1996, which featured a cast of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton and Robert DeNiro.
Banghart said what she most enjoys about the play is the presence of strong female characters.
“I think that women’s voices have been missing for such a long time in theater,” Banghart said. “Shows are just built around men, and, you know, you see shows like “Twelve Angry Men” and “The Music Man”…I feel like it’s just so refreshing to see a show driven by women, about women’s relationships where they’re not playing opposite a romantic lead, and I just think that it’s a story that isn’t represented as much as it should be. It excites me to see something like that out there and to be a part of it is even better, to be able to bring that to the audience.”
The eight-member OCP cast has been rehearsing four nights per week for the past month in preparation for the show, Banghart said, which doesn’t include the additional weekend rehearsals cast memebers have undertaken to tighten things up and work on set design.
With a very short turnaround after OCP’s production of “Matilda: The Musical,” Banghart said she has been impressed with the cast’s effort.
“You know, in auditions and during the first rehearsal, I said ‘This is going to be an all hands on deck situation,’ and giving it that sort of ‘We all have to keep this afloat’ feel, I think everybody is really giving 110 percent to make it a really successful show,” Banghart said. “I think with a lesser group it would have been really stressful, but with this group, with everybody having the mentality that we’re all working together as a team from the get go, it’s been really smooth. Everybody has just risen to the occasion and it’s been a very smooth process so far.”
With opening night on the horizon, Banghart said there’s a lot the audience can take away from this show.
“I think that the central theme of the whole entire show is forgiveness and the importance of preserving a loving family, that a loving family is something worth fighting for, and life’s too short to hold grudges,” Banghart said. “My biggest hope for people is when they leave the theater, they find it in their heart to forgive somebody and just love each other. That’s something that anyone can benefit from.”
Opening night for “Marvin’s Room” is set for 8 p.m. Friday. Additional shows follow at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as Nov. 1-3.
For more information, visit owossoplayers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.