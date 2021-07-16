Thurstons to perform Sunday night

OWOSSO — The Thurstons will return to the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dave and Marni Thurston married in July 1987, and have been in ministry together since then.
Those who attend the concert should bring a lawn chair or blanket. An offering will be taken to help support the group. In the event of rain, the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, will be the alternate rain site.
The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis will have popcorn, water and soft drinks available for sale.
Subsequent concerts will be July 25, Final Harvest, from Rochester, New York.; Aug. 1, The Sound, from Washington; Aug. 8, The Foresters, from Burton.; and Aug. 15, Stronghold Quartet, from Fowlerville.
