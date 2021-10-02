OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members are about to consider making key changes to the Owosso Historical Commission, including reducing the number of commission members from 11 to seven.
A public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at city hall on the membership reduction, prompted by high turnover in the past couple of years.
After the public hearing, council members are expected to vote on the commission membership reduction along with other changes to the commission’s bylaws, including:
n Broadening the scope of who is eligible to serve on the commission
n Consolidating standing committees to reflect smaller membership
n Requiring the commission to follow the city’s purchasing policy
“Several years back the membership of the Historical Commission (OHC) was expanded from 7 to 9, then again from 9 to 11 with the intent of being able to organize and hold more events each year,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a memo to council.
“Unfortunately, in the last couple of years the Commission has experienced a lot of turnover and there are currently numerous vacancies that have gone unfilled for several months,” he continued. “It has become clear that the community cannot sustain a commission of this size, and the time has come to scale back the previous changes, returning the group to a membership of seven.”
Also gone would be the requirement that three members represent the Shiawassee Arts Council, the Shiawassee Historical Society and Preservation Owosso. However, one commission member must be a representative of the city council.
Several standing committees created by the bylaws would be eliminated: the Gould House Preservation Committee, Curwood Castle preservation Committee, Curwood Castle Park Committee and Home Tour Committee.
The Historic Collection and Historic Preservation Committees would continue to exist. Effectively replacing the eliminated committees would be the Facilities Committee, described in the draft bylaws as follows:
“This committee shall be responsible for the restoration, preservation and maintenance of the Gould House and other buildings and grounds associated with the Gould House, the Curwood Castle, buildings located in Curwood Castle Park, and for coordinating maintenance and development activities with appropriate City departments.”
Finally, the old bylaw rules, which don’t specifically address the procedures for larger, non-emergency purchases, would be changed to conform to city ordinances that require council approval for expenditures greater than $10,000.
As the council considers Historical Commission changes, Albert Martenis — the commission’s executive director who resigned last February — wrote a letter dated Sept. 28 saying he is now resigning as a commission member.
Martenis said he would continue to serve as a volunteer.
“It is my intention to only resign my seat and vote but no resign the dedication I have to the history of Owosso,” he wrote.
Martenis was the successor of Robert Doran-Brockway, who resigned as the commission’s executive director in August 2019. Currently, Henne oversees the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.