OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a beaded jewelry class with Sheryl Stephens, of Lansing, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20 at Center, outdoors under the porte cochere.
Students will be instructed on how to sew seed beads and accent beads onto provided pre-cut fabric, and attach backing and focal with beads to finish the piece.
All kit items and printed instructions are included.
Tools — cutters/thread/pliers, etc. — will be provided by the instructor.
No prior beading experience is needed, but there is use of needle and thread and small beads. A free-standing magnifier or glasses may be of help, but is not provided.
The instructor will provide contact info for working privately with students to complete if not finished in class, if desired.
A color photo of the pendant can be seen on the SAC website at shiawasseearts.org, under adult classes. The cost is $75 for SAC members or $80 for guests. The Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive. Pre-registration and payment are required. Call (989) 723-8354.
