LAINGSBURG — With coronavirus cases back on the rise locally, the city has opted to cancel its Movies in the Park series — which never began — for the remainder of 2020.
In a 6-0 vote Monday, the Laingsburg City Council voted to continue the cancellation of the summer series, traditionally hosted Wednesday evenings throughout July and August in McClintock Park.
“With our positivity rate, we are not where we want to be,” Council Member Brian Fredline said. “To open it up in August and do it two or three times and then somebody get infected based on a community-driven event I think would be extremely irresponsible.”
The council previously voted to cancel Movies in the Park in June, with the caveat that the city would reevaluate the status of the event in August.
During Monday’s meeting, Movies in the Park organizer Jody Frank recommended the council not try to start the weekly event, noting it generally draws more than 100 attendees each week — well above Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
“While I don’t like it, like the rest of us, I just don’t think we can limit (attendance), and I don’t think we can social distance,” Frank said. “We have too big of a number of people that come (generally) and especially since we’ve all been cooped up, if we opened it up I just … I think we have to pause this year.”
Despite Monday’s cancellation, the city’s Michigan All-Star Concert Series is set to continue Friday nights through Aug. 14 at Pine Hills Golf Course, 6603 Woodbury Road.
All shows are free and open to the public. They will begin at 7 p.m. with social distancing measures in place.
Dean Rusch and the CEYX Band, of Bay City, will grace the stage Friday, with music ranging from 60s hits to current pop anthems.
