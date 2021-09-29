Spreading good cheer — and beer

OWOSSO — The last beer stein endurance contest, during the 2019 Oktoberfest, sparked rivalries that may have endured far longer than anyone could hold a 20-ounce stein of beer straight out in front of them.
So says John Adams, vice president of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is gearing up to host the first Oktoberfest since the COVID-19 crisis, Oct. 8-9 in the area of The Armory on Water Street.
“We’re looking for (the rivals) to settle it this year in the biergarten tent on Saturday night,” Adams said, adding 11/2 minutes is a respectable time to hold the stein.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s festival was limited to the Beer Run, a 5K run/walk. That’s back this year, along with all the other attractions that typically draw about 1,500 people to downtown Owosso.
Don’t be surprised to see an even bigger crowd this time around, he said.
“Based on the buzz and the feedback we are receiving, we’re expecting a fantastic turnout,” he said. “We’re really excited to bring back the full event this year. Oktoberfest is a great time to catch up with friends and enjoy yourself with great music, dancing, beverages and food.”
When Adams says “beverages,” he mostly means beer.
“You can’t have a German festival without the beer,” he joked. “Beer is a big draw and we’ll have plenty. We’re prepared.”
Added to the full slate are such new attractions as cornhole (4 p.m.) and 3V3 basketball tournaments (9 a.m.), presented Oct. 9 by the Capital Sports Field House and Shiawassee Family YMCA at Capital Sports, 219 S. Washington St.
Another addition is “Kidtoberfest,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 on The Armory front lawn, featuring pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling and face-painting.
Oktoberfest will kick off at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 with the opening of the biergarten with food service and the ceremonial tapping of the keg, officiated by Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.
Starting at 5 p.m. and going to almost midnight, Lenny Gormulka & the Chicago Push, along with local group Polka Riot, will play polka music. The Springfield, Massachusetts, band, formed in 1980, prides itself on winning more music awards “collectively than any polka band.”
Next up, at 6:30 p.m., is the Beer Run 5K run/walk. Adams said some racers are in it to win it, while others — including those who have already imbibed a bit of beer — “treat it more like a 5K walk.”
Saturday Oct. 9 launches at 9 a.m. with the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market and the 3V3 basketball tournament starting simultaneously. Kidtoberfest begins an hour later.
“It will be fun to see the pumpkins wobble all over the place (during pumpkin bowling),” Adams said. “It’s a good time.”
At 11 a.m., food is served in the main tent, and the beer begins flowing at noon. The menu includes authentic German bratwurst and sauerkraut, made from Frankenmuth recipes, Adams said. “Wodtoberfest,” a cross fit competition, returns for the sixth year at 11 a.m.
From noon to 3 p.m. in the tent, Ein Prosit, a 35-piece German band with musicians hailing from Michign, Indiana and Illinois, will play a variety of German, Austrian and Bavarian-style polkas and singalongs. The band name, “Ein Prosit,” is a German beer toast translating to “May it be beneficial.”
Returning to the stage at 3 p.m. is Lenny Gormulka & the Chicago Push, together with New Brass Express.
The cornhole tournament starts at 4 p.m. at Capital Sports Field House. Participants bring their own bags.
From 9 p.m. to midnight, immediately following the beer stein endurance contest at 8 p.m., local band Bachelors Since Breakfast will present “ROCKtoberfest” in the tent.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce created Oktoberfest in 2014 in order “to celebrate the spirit of friendship and to honor Shiawassee County’s heritage and agricultural traditions.” The festival is based on the annual Oktoberfest held every September and October in Munich, Germany.
For a schedule of events, to register for contests or sign up as a much-needed volunteer, visit shiawasseechamber.org and click on the 2021 Oktoberfest tab.
