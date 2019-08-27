MORRICE — St. Mary Catholic Church is gearing up for its 35th annual fall festival, which takes place Sept. 6-8.
“It originally began as a way to bring our parish community together and also to raise some funds for projects that we had that were going on in the church. It’s just continued to grow and so have the projects we’re able to do,” church secretary Cindy Garrison said. “Anybody is welcome to come, our parishioners are the ones who work the event but we want everyone from the community to come and have a good time.”
The parish has been in the area since 1875, when it was based in Antrim Township. It moved to Morrice in 1892, according to Monsignor George Michalek. He took over as the priest at St. Mary just over a year ago.
“It’s great to be bringing back a lot of the people that used to live in Morrice and lets them know it’s home. It’s a wonderful experience for the parish to work as a family too,” Michalek said.
He said sometimes, with three different Masses, people can become strangers even within the same parish.
Festival committee chairman Jerry McDevitt likes the festival because it’s a chance for the church and the community to grow.
“For me, the festival is a time when our three separate congregations come together to enjoy each other’s company while entertaining and providing goods for each other and our guests,” he said. “It’s community-building within our parish as well as an opportunity to evangelize to each other and our guests through our kindness and service to each other and our guests. Even the planning meetings bring together people who normally do not see each other or interact with each other on a regular basis. I especially love to see the children having a good time and watching their excitement at the games and the parade.”
The festival has helped the church fund things such as its Faith Formation Center, new lighting and cemetery improvements. With the funds raised from this year’s festival, the parish hopes to continue its work at the cemetery and also add new awnings to the outside of the church.
The church plans to close off Main Street between Mason and Davis streets, and the festival takes place throughout the entire church campus, 509 Main St.
A spaghetti dinner kicks things off at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the parish center. Following dinner, at the parish center, there will be a euchre tournament.
At 9 a.m. Sept. 7, there is a 5K run/walk beginning near the railroad tracks. Garrison said the 5K brings in attendees from outside the area.
At 11 a.m. there will be a parade through the village; floats will be lining up on Britten and Gale roads and travel to the junior/ senior high school.
“After the parade, the day is pretty much open to things that normally go on in our festival. We will have a concession stand set up, an arts and crafts room, a book sale and a farmers market put on by the church. Outside there will be games for kids and places for people to gather and hangout,” Garrison said.
Bingo gets underway at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 7 in the parish center.
There will be Masses at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Sept. 8 events include a chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bingo resumes from noon to 3:45 p.m.
A silent auction runs all weekend, closing at 2 pm. Sept. 8. The church will also have a raffle; first place wins $1,000, second $500 and third $250.
