OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center will be offering the a virtual intro to portrait drawing class from July 22 to August 19.
Learn the basics of portrait drawing at your convenience through this online five-week course, taught by instructor Philip Ruehle. Each week a tutorial video and other learning materials will be sent directly to you. Students can work on their drawings at the time of their choosing and correspond with the instructor via email or text to receive assistance with it. Cost is $50 fo SAC members and $60 fo non-members.
Required materials include: 11-by-14-inch drawing pad; graphite pencils 4H, 2H, HB, 2B and 3B; kneaded eraser; pink pearl Eraser or plastic Eraser.
For questions and registration, call the Shiawassee Arts Center at (989) 723-8354. The Arts Center Galleries are now open every day from noon to 5 p.m. It is located in Curwood Castle Park, 206 Curwood Castle Drive.
