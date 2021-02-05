BENNINGTON TWP. — Big Papa the movie dog is getting ready for his next close-up, recovering from surgery paid for through a community effort.
Big Papa, the canine star of the indie film “Man’s Best Friend” filmed in Corunna, underwent surgery to fix a torn ligament in his leg. Area residents contributed $5,000 toward the procedure, performed Jan. 28 at Wilson Veterinary Hospital in Macomb County’s Washington Township.
The friendly pitbull, known as a “goodwill ambassador” at the Shiawassee Humane Society, stayed two nights at the hospital and is now recuperating at the Owosso home he shares with owner Robert Ash, the maintenance coordinator at the Humane Society.
Ash said he has to carry the 100-pound Big Papa up and down the stairs at their bi-level house to let him outside, but Ash doesn’t mind.
Big Papa is truly his best friend, he has said.
“Papa is doing really well,” Ash said. “He really whined the first couple of nights, but he’s already using his leg pretty good.”
Born at the Humane Society three years ago, Big Papa has been greeting visitors there since he was a puppy and is known for his kind and gentle nature.
Recently, the dog injured himself while running across the humane society parking lot, rupturing one of the cruciate ligaments in a hind leg. The injury put the use of both his back legs at risk, Ash has said.
An article in the Dec. 18 edition of The Argus-Press informed readers about Big Papa’s plight and the GoFundMe account.
