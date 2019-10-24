Area native pens book, shares with former classmates

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg attorney Michael Woodworth recently published a book for children about conservationism, called “The Crab.”
The book is the second in a series of colorfully illustrated books with a message for young people.
The author met for lunch recently with a group of his former Owosso St. Paul High School classmates at the Owosso Country Club to autograph copies of the book.
“After spending much of my legal career on environmental issues,” Woodworth said, “it’s given me great satisfaction to be able to translate some of the lessons I learned into stories that can help children appreciate the beauty and the delicate quality of nature.”
Woodworth’s first book, “The Sand Dollar” was published in 2017. The books present mythical tales inspired by Woodworth’s personal experiences along Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.
The former high school teacher and retired environmental trial lawyer explained that his books are written for children, yet contain a meaningful message for people of all ages.
Members of Woodworth’s 1967 St. Paul High School graduating class have been meeting for luncheons on a regular basis since their 50th anniversary class reunion two years ago.
