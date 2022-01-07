OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library has expanded its genealogical databases available to users, officials said.
In addition to Ancestry, the following databases are also now available: Fold3, Newspapers.com, and HeritageQuest.
Due to restrictions by the vendor the databases may only be accessed from within either the Durand Memorial or Owosso branches; a library card is not required.
Fold3 is a compilation of military records and memorials to veterans from a number of countries.
Newspapers.com includes marriage announcements, social pages, birth announcements, obituaries, local sports action, and news from a number of papers worldwide.
HeritageQuest is a general genealogical database. It includes U.S. and Canadian censuses, city directories, mortality schedules, and agricultural and industrial schedules.
A selection of genealogical e-books may also be searched.
