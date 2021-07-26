OWOSSO — Groups of local actors performed outdoors Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Park Street, outside the Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts, in the theater’s second installment of “Pop Up on Park.”
Nine local actors sang a variety of popular songs from Broadway and beyond during performances Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s performance, delayed briefly due to rain, kicked off at 8:30 p.m.
Local actors Michael Windnagle, Mary Maurer, Jake Przybyla, Isa Rodriguez, Kaleb Kimerer, Rachael Cupples, Josh Holliday, Kayla Harwood and Kyle Harwood took part in the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.