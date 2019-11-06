OWOSSO — Extras are sought for a concert scene for the upcoming movie “Hope’s Song” this Saturday in downtown Owosso.
The location is the Don and Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Amphitheater at 219 N. Water St. Filming begins at 3 p.m. and organizers said the session should last about an hour.
Anyone between the ages of 13 to 30 is invited to participate. Those under 18 must have a guardian sign for them. They should wear whatever clothes they would normally wear to a concert.
Snacks will be provided and Imdb credit can be given. Local actor Caleb Silvers is performing in the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.