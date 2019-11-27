DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce announced that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will host an all-day event as part of Small Business Saturday.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
This year, Holidaz in Durand, will be part of Small Business Saturday. Stores asnd eateries will specials and giveways throughout the day. The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for children to decorate cookies. There will be hot cocoa and coffee available.
The Chamber is offering shoppers an opportunity to win $50 in Durand Bucks. Shoppers need to spend $25 in local businesses or eateries during Small Business Saturday. Bring receipts to the Chamber office by Dec. 5 and enter the drawing. This year’s winner will be announced Dec. 6.
An average two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that community. T
“The Chamber is delighted to participate in Small Business Sarturday for the second year in a row,” said Candyce Wolsfeld, Executive Director. “We are excited to host Holidaze In Durand and include so many events into Small Business Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.