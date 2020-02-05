Courtesy Photo
WINTERFEST COURT
Perry High School students are taking part in Winterest activities this week. The Winterfest court includes, front, from left, Elizabeth Poirier, Jaylyn Hewitt and Katie Grooms. In back are CJ King, Hunter Sanderson and Brody Kassa.
Spirit Days this week included Jersey Day on Monday, Class Color Day Tuesday, Pajama Day on Wednesday, Opposite Day today and Red-and-White Day on Friday. The girls basketball team plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Lansing Christian and the boys play at about 7 p.m.
